islamabad - Islamabad police arrested a total of 527 gangsters besides busting 193 criminal gangs during the current year, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. He said that 81 gangs of dacoits and snatchers were busted while 321 dacoits were arrested for their involvement in these cases. Similarly, a total of 80 gangs involved in burglaries were busted and 216 criminals involved in these cases were held while 32 gangs of car and bike-lifters were also held besides the arrest of 80 auto-thieves. According to the police, a total of 36 persons were arrested for their involvement in 18 blind murder cases and challans of these cases were submitted into relevant courts after completion of the investigation.

SSP Islamabad Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari has appreciated the police performance and said that main reason behind this success is the strategy of community and vigilant policing. He vowed to continue these efforts for effective policing and make police the department service-oriented.

He has also directed police officials to ensure the arrest of criminals at large, for their involvement in crimes of heinous nature.

He said that police officers and jawans remained firm against the criminals and also emerged successful during the ongoing year in countering criminal elements such as murderers, drug pushers, robbers and criminal gangs.