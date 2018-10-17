Share:

ISLAMABAD - State Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said that following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, money obtained from auction of vehicles would be spent on public welfare schemes.

In first phase, 76 vehicles of NHA have been put on auction.

He was talking to media men on occasion of auction of vehicles of National Highway Authority on Tuesday.

Senior officers from Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority were also present.

Murad Saeed said that pragmatic steps are underway to eliminate corruption in the country. He said that corrupt practices would be uprooted in Ministry of Communications and its attached departments on every level. The individuals involved in money laundering will have to face accountability, he said.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was drawing attention towards solving public issues and the plan for construction of 5 million houses was a step towards the public welfare.

He hoped that duration of hard time would soon come to an end. National Highway Authority has also scheduled auction of vehicles in its offices at Abbottabad, Lahore, Multan, Sukkur, Karachi, Quetta and Gilgit. NHA vehicles at Peshawar will be auctioned today.