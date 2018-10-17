Share:

LAHORE (PR) - ACCA (The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) has teamed up with Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs and CFA Institute to celebrate this year’s Global Ethics Day (17 October 2018).

To mark this landmark occasion, the organisations will be exploring how businesses are preparing for an ethical future in the face of threats and challenges presented by globalisation, technology and human psychology.

The three organisations are also producing a film interview series called ‘Ethics in business: in their own words’ which will feature a number of global CEOs, including: Helen Brand OBE, chief executive of ACCA, Paul Smith, president and CEO of CFA Institute and David MacLennan, chairman and CEO of Cargill discussing the greatest ethical challenge facing their respective organisations.

ACCA Pakistan held an event in Islamabad which was attended by Rahat Kaunain Hassan, Partner Hassan Kaunain Nafees Legal Practitioners and Advisers, Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, Founder and CEO Roots Millennium Schools, Faisal Rehman Malik, Senior Anchor. All these keynote speakers stressed on the value and importance of instilling the right mind-set and culture to drive businesses forward, ethically and sustainably.

Sajjeed Aslam, Head of ACCA Pakistan highlighted, “It is not our opinions but our actions which are going to drive change. Ethics or lack of is going to be the key disruption alongside technology advancements.”