GUJRANWALA-The Anti-Corruption authorities have arrested a grade 19 officer, the former DG Parks and Horticulture Authority Gujranwala, on charges of corruption and misuse of power here the other day.

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Regional Director Fareed Ahmed informed the media that there were about four inquiries against former PHA DG Tariq Kareem Khokhar to ascertain charges of misuse of power and corruption.

He said that two citizens - Rana M Shahid and Khalid Hijazi in their applications submitted to the ACE alleged that the PHA DG was busy granting tenders for the installation of advertisement boards to his blue-eyed contractors without fulfilling legal requirements which caused a huge loss to the national exchequer. Another citizen M Atif alleged in his application that the PHA had no proper record about the installation of hoarding boards in the city and with the collusion of the PHA officer, a lot of hoarding boards had been installed without obtaining NOC from the department while no fee had been deposited in the government account. Meanwhile, PHA Union president Abid Latif Butt also approached the ACE with allegations that in the name of development projects millions of rupees had been embezzled in the PHA during the last three years. He further alleged that about 91 million had been drawn for the purchase of saplings, but all the funds were embezzled.

During investigation, former DG PHA Tariq Kareem Khokhar was given full chance to clear his position but he failed to satisfy the inquiry officer and after getting approval from the competent authority, an ACE team arrested him.