KARACHI - Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi visited University of Karachi and met Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan at his office on Tuesday. He said that we needed to help varsities so that they could play their role in uplifting the country. He assured the VC to address issues of KU.

While addressing the students, he added that students must be well aware of the national issues and current happenings that they can change the fate of the country. They must use their energy for bringing positive change and promotion of constructive thinking.

“Our youth is capable of facing the challenges of the world and take out Pakistan from the crisis. It is direly needed to move forward in positive direction”, he added.

Vice Chancellor KU Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan said that KU is also facing several challenges like Pakistan, I am confident that we will make KU as an ideal varsity and will play a pivotal role in country’s progress.