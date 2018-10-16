Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that the people of Poonch will repose full confidence in the leadership of PML-N by voting the party's nominee Sardar Amir Altaf to victory in the by-elections to vacant seat of AJK Legislative Assemble.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said this while addressing public meetings in different areas of union council Phagwari on Tuesday.

Replying to the criticism of opposition, he said he is adhered to the code of conduct of AJK Election Commission, and campaigning for PML-N candidate as party president.

"We don't need to use official resources for by-elections as our two years performance is enough for people to overwhelmingly vote for the party", he claimed.

The premier said that educated youth for first time in AJK's history are getting jobs on merit through the introduction of NTS and restructuring of PSC.

AJK senior minister Ch Tariq Farooq, Health Minister Dr Najeeb Naqi, deputy speaker Sardar Farooq Tahir also addressed on the occasion.

Meanwhile Mr Haider called on Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan and enquired about his health. The latter expressed concern on how doctors were treated by the administration in Kotli and city's overall peace and security situation in the district.

Later briefing Sikandar on by-elections in constituency-2 to be held on Oct 21, Mr Haider said PML-N would score definite victory in the election.

Talking to various delegations, the prime minister said the victory of PML-N in the by-polls in Pakistan is reflection of the coming events in the country.

He said 13th constitutional amendment gave financial sovereignty to AJK government. It has grown resources of income for the state and helped addressing people's important problems. He maintained that his government was determined to provide best medical facilities to the people and called upon doctors to serve the people with a missionary spirit.

He called the international community for preventing massive human rights abuses in IHK. He said Indian forces were systematically targeting the Kashmiri youth to stifle their voice for freedom. "Until Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with UN resolutions, peace would never prevail in South Asia" he said.