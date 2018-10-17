Share:

islamabad - Another fire erupted at the H-9 Sunday Bazaar here on Monday night destroyed over 30 stalls.

The fire erupted at the poultry market at around 10:30pm which later engulfed a few stalls of hosiery. This is the third such incident at the Sunday Market within a year’s time as the authorities failed to ascertain the reasons for the first incident. Fire and Rescue teams of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad immediately reached the scene and put out the fire after hectic efforts of two hours. According to the MCI officials, around 11 fire tenders and over 120 fire staff took part in the operation. As the fire spread to the section, thick clouds of smoke bellowed to the sky and could be seen from miles away. A large number of people gathered at the premises as the fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene to put out the fire. The rescue operation caused traffic jam on Kashmir Highway, adjacent to the Bazaar. The fire caused a loss of millions of rupees to the stall owners. Majority of the affected stalls were of shopping bags and decoration pieces.

The Bazaar operates on three days including Tuesday, Friday and Sunday and each time the fire has started on a non-working day. The vendors usually visit the Bazaar on the off days to stuff their shops with the goods and clean them.

A huge fire had engulfed a large portion of the makeshift Itwar Bazaar on July 18 this year, causing loss of millions of rupees to the vendors. This was the second such incident in less than a year’s time owing largely to the criminal negligence on part of the CDA staff responsible for security of the Bazaar. Over 100 stalls selling used clothes and other items were burnt to ashes in the blaze.

The Emergency and Disaster Management Unit of the MCI had, in April 2018 asked the Director Municipal Administration and Bazaar administration to take measures to prevent such incidents in future.