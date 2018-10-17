Share:

islamabad - The authorities have said that the on-going anti-encroachment operation in the city will continue despite a malicious media campaign against it.

A malicious media campaign has been launched by land mafia and their collaborators against State Minister for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi against the operation launched to clear encroachments but it would be taken to the next level, according to the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad office.

In the meantime, the Chief Commissioner has constituted a Complaint Rederessal Commission to alley reservations of all the affectees of encroachment operation.

This commission will hear them out and if they have been defrauded, the Commission will refer their cases to appropriate forums for recovery of their money and for taking action against the officials who were involved in the facilitation of encroachments.

The commission comprises of ADCR, SP city and District Attorney. If any person has sold a property, he will be held accountable and if any official is involved in facilitation, action will be taken against him as well, according to the officials. However, the operation will continue unabated against the encroachments, said the officials.

CDA in a major anti-encroachment drive a month back had demolished several constructions including marquees and buildings in sector G-12 along the Kashmir Highway to clear the right of way of the highway. Next phase of the drive is expected to be launched within nrxt few days.