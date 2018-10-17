Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Tuesday awarded one day transit remand of Malik Mansha Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb, an alleged land grabber, to the Secretariat Police.

ATC Judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi while granting the remand bounded the Investigation Officer (IO) for safe production of the accused in the court concerned in Lahore.

Malik Mansha was arrested from the premises of Supreme Court on Monday by the Secretariat police, which presented him before the ATC requesting for his tree-day transit remand because of the difference in jurisdiction as the cases against him were registered in Lahore.

The court ordered the Secretariat police to present the accused before the court in concerned on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, a four-member police team from Lahore reached Islamabad to take custody of Malik Mansha from the Secretariat police, which the latter refused in the absence of transit remand.