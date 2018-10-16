Share:

LAHORE-Famous singer Attaullah Essa-Khelvi has been admitted to a private hospital here for gallbladder pain.

He underwent various medical tests to ascertain real cause of the pain. Doctors say Essa-Khelvi would be operated.

The folk sensation, also known fondly as ‘Lala’, is a living legend whose music transcends social boundaries and time.

Receipt of the ‘Pride of Performance Award’, Attaullah also holds a lifetime achievement award from Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and title of highest number of audio albums released in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Singing in Seraiki, the dialect of Punjabi that dominates western and southern Punjab, his searing impassioned songs caught on like wildfire almost from the moment he recorded his first session for Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur in the mid 1970s. For years, Esakhelvi reigned supreme and unchallenged in a universe that existed parallel to the cultured music salons of the elite.

Having recorded over 50,000 songs since he first began pursuing music in the 1970s, Attaullah has been the voice of the broken-hearted and has championed a rich culture of traditional music for decades and continues to excel. Esakhelvi has also lent his voice to contemporary Coke Studio songs.

His well-known songs includes ‘Qameez teri kali’, ‘Chan kithan guzair hey raat we’ and several others.