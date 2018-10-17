Share:

MARDAN - A student of Abdul Wali Khan University of Pak Study department committed suicide after dropped from the department, sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said that Syed Huzaifa, resident of Kati Gahri in tehsil Katlang, was a student of 3rd semester. The sources added that the department administration had dropped him out of the department.

The sources added that the deceased student had requested the department chairman not to drop him but the chairman did not accept his request, after which the student committed suicide.

The sources added that he had told the chairman that he would commit suicide if dropped from the department. The sources added that the student committed suicide late on Monday night.

Faraz Khan, divisional president of People’s Students Federation confirmed the incident and said that Syed Huzaifa was a member of the PSF. He added that they will arrange a protest rally against the university administration on Tuesday.