Share:

islamabad - Bahria University has organized a two-day conference on challenges for developing economies to discuss and search new ways for nation building and strengthening of economy, Tuesday. According to a statement issued, a two-day international conference on “Emerging Challenges for Organizations in Developing Economies (ECODE)” offered a platform for academicians, researchers, practitioners and students to learn and share knowledge. The conference is divided into different themes, each presenting an emerging challenge in today’s developing economies.

Vice Chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics Professor Dr Assad Zaman was the Chief Guest at the occasion. In his remarks he said that the involvement of youth in national development is a must as youth plays one of the most important roles in nation building and strengthening the economy. The conference was inaugurated with an opening speech by the Pro-Rector of BU, Rear Admiral Nasir Mahmood HI (M). He highlighted the themes of the conference and said that Pakistan is experiencing phenomenal growth in the education sector. “At Bahria University, our approach to compete with global challenges is to build on the belief that sustainable growth is only possible in an environment which values and promotes innovation and the use of technology. This is the time when there is a dire need for researchers to work on emerging economies to compete effectively,” said the Rector.

The key note speakers at the first day of the conference were Country Director World Bank Patchamuthu Illango, and Dr David Roland from Valparaiso University USA. The conference is divided into various panel discussions including Comparative Education of West and East, Innovation and Responsible Entrepreneurship, Overcoming Financial Obstacles to Development, Technology implementation and new ways of managing businesses. Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral (R) Muhammad Shafiq HI (M) expressed his gratitude to speakers and distributed shields at the end of the opening ceremony.