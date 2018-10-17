Share:

ISLAMABAD - Balochistan government has finalized a plan to establish livestock markets at divisional level of the province to increase animals, meat productivity to boost economy of the province, said Balochistan Livestock and Dairy Development Director General (DG) Dr Ghulam Hussain Jaffar. Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said that the government has already approved the plan of establishing livestock markets on divisional level to help improving standard of marketing of huge livestock sector, having potential to change the lot of the farmers. He said the main intention of establishing the livestock markets was to eliminate the role of brokers and facilitate the livestock keepers directly. Lack of proper marketing of livestock and dairy development was the main issue and for this purpose, the department has approved a project to establish livestock markets across the province. He said the main aim of approving the plan was to increase livestock production in Balochistan and boost the vital sector as per directives of Prime Minster.

Expressing best wishes for the livestock sector, he said that the province has the potential to export domestic animals to gulf countries to earn precious foreign exchange.

Replying to a question, he said Balochistan is environmentally different from other provinces of the country and businessmen are being encouraged to promote livestock farming in Naseer Abad Division.

The DG said the livestock markets will have the facility of veterinary dispensary, vaccination, proper treatment to the ailing animals brought to the markets for sale or purchase. He said the animals should be handled with care in an appropriate manner according to their variety and be fit for sale in market.

He said vaccination is also being provided to the animals through mobile dispensaries on the routes of nomads, who come from Afghanistan to overcome the threats of different viruses. He said the government is formulating long term policies to increase meat production.