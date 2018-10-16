Share:

SAN FRANCISCO:- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos has defended the company’s bid for a major Pentagon cloud computing contract, saying it was important to support US defense efforts even if unpopular. “This is a great country and it does need to be defended,” Bezos said onstage during a question-and-answer session at the Wired 25th Anniversary conference in San Francisco. Bezos was asked about his position on defense contracts after Google dropped its bid for the Pentagon cloud computing contract worth up to $10 billion because it would be inconsistent with its principles. “We are going to continue to support the DoD,” he said, referring to the Defense Department.