SARGODHA-PML-N senior leader Pir Farooq Bahaul Haq said that his party's victory in by-election stands a testimony to the fact that the nation still supports and stands with the PML-N.

Talking to media at the residence of Sargodha Mayor Malik Aslam Naveed here the other day, he said that victory in four constituencies of National Assembly and 11 of Provincial Assemblies had showed that public had refused the policies of the current government; it had also proved that the PML-N mandate was stolen in general elections.

He said that the PTI government had exposed in mere two months, and the masses felt that the PTI was doing nothing except hiking the prices of gas and electricity. He added that PML-N's success on PTI's winning seats was an eye-opener for Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cronies. He vowed that Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and Maryam Nawaz would pull out country from all the crises, and would fulfil their promises of bringing progress and prosperity to the country.

ADMIN RETRIEVES STATE LAND

Teams of the district administration and the revenue department, flanked by police, retrieved 350-kanal state land from land grabbers on Monday.

A joint operation, led by Assistant Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, was conducted at village 3 Rakh Dhrema and 5 Rakh Dhrema within jurisdiction of Jhal Chakkian police. During the operation, teams of the state departments retrieved more than 350-kanal state land which was unlawfully possessed by land grabbers for years. The police initiated action against these elements as per the law.