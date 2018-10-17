Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over an important meeting of provincial cabinet at 90-SQA on Tuesday. The meeting accorded approval to Punjab budget 2018-19. The budget proposals for the financial year 2018-19 were approved unanimously.

It also gave approval to financial bill and annual development program 2018-19. The chief minister appreciated the hard work rendered by concerned ministers, chief secretary, chairman P&D, secretary finance and officers of concerned departments for burning the midnight oil for the preparation of the budget.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that whole team members have completed the difficult phase of budget preparation. The first provincial budget of PTI government is aimed at welfare of the masses. Various steps have been proposed to provide relief to the common man despite difficult circumstances and it portrays the manifesto of PTI government, he added. He said that a new chapter of prosperity will be opened now as unusual steps have been proposed for the betterment of social sector. Important initiatives are being taken for the development and prosperity of southern punjab and new budget will be the reflective of composite development of all the areas of the province, he said.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat said that realistic targets have been fixed in the budget and no gimmickry of words or data has been shown. Rather, a realistic budget has been presented and priorities have been identified while remaining within the limited resources, he maintained. The meeting was given a briefing about important features of annual development program and the punjab budget 2018-19. Cabinet members also presented different proposals about the budget.

Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and concerned secretaries were present in the meeting.