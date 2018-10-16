Share:

OKARA-After 12 weeks of abduction of her two minor daughters, a lady complainant succeeded in getting an abduction case registered on the orders of Lahore High Court (LHC) here.

As stated in the FIR, complainant Iqbal Mai, a makeshift bangle seller some 12 weeks ago was out for selling bangles. Her husband Ashique Hussain was also out of their makeshift tent house in Naseem Fatima Colony for labour. In their absence, eight armed persons including Sohna, Nazir, Khatak, Mumoo, Babar, Ladoo Sheikh, Pervaiz Jogi, and an unidentified suspect abducted their two minor daughters-Pathan (8) and Nasreen (7)-at gunpoint.

They also took away some money from the house. It has been stated in the FIR that the suspects are involved in sale of abducted children.

It has also been stated in the FIR that the accused including Pervaiz, Nazir, Sohna, and Babar had also kidnapped the complainant's eight-month-old grandson who was recovered by police on the orders of LHC justice Muzahir Ali Naqvi after a writ petition number 218089/18 on 7-6-2018.

In the present case as said in the FIR that the local police on the orders of additional sessions judge on 31-7-2018 did not register a case. So, a petition no. 229047/18 was filed at LHC in the court of Justice Ali Baqir Najfi who ordered to register a case, and it was registered FIR no. 753/18 at A-Division police station under section 363 PPC.