MULTAN - The Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) organised one-day farmers field programme, with an aim to offer consultancy to peasants for maximum production of cotton. Director CCRI Dr Zahid Mehmood told farmers that the best management practices were of vital importance for enhanced and quality production of cotton. He stated that the Ministry of Food Security and Research was well aware of the issues of farmers. Farmers from Multan, Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran and DG Khan participated in the programme.