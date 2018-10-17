Share:

ISLAMABAD - The revised PC-I of the Peshawar Metro, Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor Project (BRT), with the increased cost of 38 percent from Rs49.3 billion to Rs67.9 billion is once again coming to the CDWP for approval today (Wednesday).

The first CDWP meeting after the coming of PTI into power will discuss 10 projects including Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor Project (BRT) and Karachi Metro, Construction of BRT Red Line Project in Karachi.

In information technology, the revised PC-I of Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control, and Communication (PPIC3) Center Lahore with the cost Rs 17.5 billion will be coming to CDWP for approval.

In science and technology, the certification incentive Program for SMEs under PQ initiative 2025 worth Rs 745.81 million is coming to CDWP.

In health, strengthening of monitoring and surveillance of health systems worth Rs 281.025 million will be considered by the CDWP. Asian Development Bank will provide Rs 157 million while the remaining amount will be funded by Sindh government from its Annual Development Plan(ADP).

Agriculture Technology Enhancement Activity(ATEA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa worth Rs 1724.720 million will be presented to the CDWP for approval. The project will have a US-Aid assistance of Rs 1201.20 million while the remaining will be funded by the provincial government from it ADP.

In transport and communication sector, BRT Red Line Porject in Karachi is coming for the CDWP consideration which will cost Rs 65.6 billion. The Sindh government is planning to construct BRT Red Line Project in Karachi, with the help of Asian Development Bank, and it will connect Model Colony with Numaish Chowrangi via University Road.

The revised PC-I for the upgradation of Arid Zone Research Institute (AZRC) to the level of Arid Zone Research Centre(AZRC) D.I.Khan and establishment of new adaptive research cum demonstration institute at Wana, South Waziristan, Miranshah, North Waziristan, Tank and Lakki Marwat districts of KP, will also be presented to the CDWP. The project is sponsored by the ministry of National Food Security and Reserach and will cost Rs 691.564 million.