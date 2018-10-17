Share:

LAHORE - The PTI government has given a free hand to Punjab Chief Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar to constitute his team, it is learnt reliably.

A massive reshuffle has been made in the bureaucracy after the PTI government took over in the province for better service delivery, a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

Services Secretary Ahmad Raza Sarwar, on the direction of Khokhar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, had prepared the list of officers on the basis of their performance.

Some officers have expressed their willingness to work against pressing and hard assignments like irrigation, forest, housing etc. Local Government and Community Development Secretary Arif Anwar Baloch was posted Sahiwal Commissioner. Baloch has a vast experience of revenue and administration. He initiated an anti-encroachment drive across the province.

Rawalpindi Commissioner Saif Anjum was posted Secretary of Local Government. Anjum had drafted Civil Servants Act 2016. He would be most relevant to draft new local bodies system and make anti-encroachment drive a success story. Secretary of Public Prosecution Syed Ali Murtaza was posted as Secretary Irrigation, a challenging job. He served as Commissioner Multan and has a farming background. He is said to be an officer to curb water theft from irrigation channels. Senior officer Secretary Excise and Taxation Babar Shafi was posted as Secretary Transport. He will deal with metros, Orangline and other projects.

Former Gujranwala commissioner Muhammad Asif was posted Forest Secretary. He also took the new assignment as challenge. Managing Director of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Tahir Khurshid wsa posted DG Khan Commissioner.

Former LDA DG Zahid Akhtar Zaman was posted Secretary of Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Development Department, another demanding assignment as PTI government has claimed to revive sports and tourism.

Special secretary Schools Nadeem-ur-Rehman as Secretary Industries, Commerce and Investment Department would be another hectic task as Punjab government has claimed to revive industry and attract investment.

Masood Mukhtar was transferred and posted as Secretary (I&C). He had a vast experience as Staff Officer to CS. Special Education Department DG Afshan Kiran Imtiaz was posted as DG Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Punjab.

Director Provincial Consumer Protection Council Secretariat Aamer Zamir was posted as Secretary Zakat and Ushr Department. He is to constitute provincial zakat council and clear backlog of four months.

Agency for Barani Areas Development (ABAD) DG Dr Ehtisham Anwar was posted Special Secretary Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department and Social Welfare and Baitul-Maal DG Sajid Zafar Dall Special Secretary of Higher Education Department. Both sectors are priority areas for the government.

Director of Civil Defence Sajid Mahmood Chauhan was transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Governer. Chohan has served as Sahiwal DC and Health department special secretary.

Former DCO Lahore Sumair Ahmad Syed was posted Additional Secretary (Welfare) while Danish Afzaal Additional Secretary (Coordination) to Chief Secretary.

While those officers who could not deliver have been directed to report to the S&GAD, sources said. All the newly posted officers have been tasked to deliver and meet the targets. The PTI would initiate work audit of officers and their tenures would be protected, they claimed.