ISLAMABAD - Council of Islamic Ideology was working to ensure due rights of women, and for this, a preliminary draft has been prepared.

The research section of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has chalked out a new draft, aimed at ensuring the rights of women in "Nikahnama" (marriage contract) and "Talaqnama" (divorce).

CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz while talking to a private news channel said the existing document of Nikahnama drafted in 1960s had become obsolete. There was a need to bring improvement in that document to facilitate the female segment of the society, he added.

He said the new draft of Nikahnama also included a provision for the bride to dissolve the marriage contract.

The chairman said CII along with other stakeholders would try to make this provision more obvious or clear for understanding and shall suggest some restrictions on it so that "Nikahkhawan" could not be able to delete it without the consent of the bride-to-be.

Last month, CII meeting also announced for drafting a comprehensive "Talaqnama" containing punishment for a man who gives "triple talaq” simultaneously, he said, adding both the documents (draft) were needed to be improved further.

Therefore, the CII have sent them back to the research wing for adding new points in it, the chairman added. This process might take another week, he said.