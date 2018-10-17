Share:

islamabad - Sanitation Department of Metropolitan Cooperation Islamabad (MCI) has started working on the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign immediately, after its launch by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Under the supervision of Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri, the department has started the cleanliness campaign by utilizing its own resources to collect garbage from rural areas of the Federal Capital, as sanitation directorate is only responsible to collect garbage from the municipal areas of Islamabad.

In the first phase, the team has started to collect trash in Tarnol and Jhangi Sayedan premises due to reports of numerous dengue cases in the area. Talking to APP, Zimri said “We don’t have sufficient machinery to collect garbage from rural areas of the federal capital”. He added that a proposal to purchase more machinery and other garbage disposal equipment has been sent to the ministry in this regard. In the second phase, garbage collection would continue in Golra, Khanna and other rural areas of the capital.