LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting to review progress on 100-day agenda of the PTI government at 90-SQA on Tuesday.

A briefing was given to the participants about 15 points relating to the province. Adviser to the prime minister Arbab Shehzad expressed his satisfaction and said that he has been happy that this agenda is being promoted speedily in the province.

Addressing the meeting, Buzdar said the agenda is an organised initiative for the prosperity of the country and added that work has been completed to devolve the local bodies at the grassroots. People will be empowered in the new local bodies system, he added.

The police reforms agenda will also be completed to make police force as the servant of the people. He informed that a committee has been constituted for civil service reforms and another committee has been constituted for departmental reorganization and austerity purposes.

He said that a provincial level committee will be constituted to make southern Punjab a separate province and its members will be nominated during the ongoing budget session.

Meanwhile, the reforms process is going on speedily in education and health sectors and the scope of health card will be extended to every district of the province. He said that creation of new job opportunities for the youth is made part of the agenda and work is being done on labor and industrial policies. New areas will be developed to promote tourism in the province, he added.

The chief minister said that agriculture and livestock sectors have tremendous potentials and farmers will get numerous facilities with the durable development of these areas. He disclosed that work relating to provincial water plan will be completed soon as clean drinking water is the right of every citizen. The PTI government is finalizing a composite plan to provide clean drinking water to the people, he added. The chief minister said that clean and green punjab campaign will be continued vigorously adding that we all have to jointly complete the 100 days agenda. Advisor to prime minister Arbab Shehzad, senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan, provincial ministers, additional chief secretary, chairman P&D and secretaries attended the meeting.

CM renews pledge to eradicate poverty

In his message on International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that providing assistance to the impecunious strata is an important tenet of Islam because serving the ailing humanity and alleviation of poverty is a high moral value.

The chief minister said poverty results in creating law and order problems and social issues.

His message read: “This day provides an opportunity to initiate steps that could lessen the problems of the people living below the poverty line. Sincere efforts will be made for the eradication of poverty in the new Pakistan and government will move forward by following an effective strategy so that problems relating to the poverty could be overcome.”

He said: “The poverty could be decreased to a large extend by eliminating the social disparity in the society and organised steps are required to completely eradicate poverty.

“It is also the socio-cultural responsibility of every human being to lend a helping hand in this regard. The role of religious leaders and media is also important,” he concluded.