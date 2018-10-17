Share:

islamabad - Cycling culture offers a healthy option for residents to ward off bad impact of auto emissions and climate change which is silently and persistently affecting human health, particularly in the twin cities, that had been serene and green in 70s and 80s. Ibrar Shinwari, Chairman Department of Environment Sciences of International Islamic University Islamabad specifically pointed out that travelling-cum-exercise mode eventually ensures good impact on environment besides providing an inexpensive mean of mobility to citizens. The specific activity would help bring down temperature by 2 degree Celsius by alleviating the emission of lethal gases in the air, he added. He emphasized to designate a cycling area on each artery of the federal capital to encourage cyclists. He underlined the need to arrange cycling competitions among students of different educational institutions besides promoting the use of cycling among citizens.

Uzma Saeed, an environmentalist, urged the youth to opt for cycling as a large part of the country’s population consists of youngsters. “If we manage to turn 10 motorists into bicycle-users every month, it may help in bringing back the pleasant weather of Islamabad that enticed tourists in the late 70s and 80s,” she added. Some residents also demanded for the addition of a cycling lane along each road of the city for cyclists.

They said it would definitely promote the healthy activity, besides ensuring safety of the public.

“The cycling trend has vanished across the country during the past few years due to availability of cars and buses,” said Ali Ahmed, a student of Master of Science. He pointed out the unprecedented popularity gained by the ride-sharing services within a short span of time, which indicates that the public had been less concerned about their health by ignoring this healthy activity. Ali said “I still travel to university on a bike and plan to continue doing so, for the sake of my own health.” Shayan Saeed, another student of intermediate of Rawalpindi Viqar un Nisa College, suggested that cycling was a better option for teenage students who had to manage their daily affairs with meagre resources. “We, the youth, must encourage this mode of transportation by keeping in mind the climate change factor,” he added. Dr Shafeeq, a cardiologist said, “Cycling is one of the best forms of aerobic exercise that helps in burning extra calories, improving metabolism, and balancing blood sugar level.” Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) spokesperson said, the use of the bicycle was no more in vogue that needs to be promoted through awareness campaigns. The ITP’s education unit was fully cooperating with some private organisations and providing assistance in their activities with regard to such campaigns, he added. A CDA official said that cycling-lanes were added to three major roads, including Margalla Road, Constitution Avenue and Seventh Avenue under Islamabad Green Charter Programme two years ago. He admitted that the Mayor had vowed to introduce these lanes at all major roads, but it could not be carried out due to paucity of funds.