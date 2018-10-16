Share:

Unfortunately, in Pakistan, people die because of dehydration as well as floods. Shortage and overflow of water have both proven to be vicious.

After the monsoon season, it is the water stored in dams and reservoirs that meets the country’s agricultural and other needs. Talks regarding the scarcity of water are on the rise in most regions. One of the answers to this issue is the construction and protection of dams, artificial lakes, and reservoirs. These dams would not only meet our daily water requirements but hydroelectricity can also be generated to eradicate load shedding, which remains one of the biggest problems facing Pakistan today. Ignorance regarding the building of dams, reservoirs, and artificial lakes is simply the root cause of our water crisis.

Because of the lack of dams , the country confronts tough times in droughts and famine and the river waters go in waste. The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) reports that Pakistan wastes approximately $21 billion worth of water into the sea every year because of the scarcity of water storage system and it confronts 36pc shortage of water to-date. IRSA disclosed that Pakistan needs three Mangla dams to store water that she wastes each year.

We don’t have enough dams to store the monsoon seasons rainwater. This ends up in drought and famine. Dams like Mangla and Tarbella are losing their ability to store water because of the silt deposits and even the Taunsa Barrage situated on the Indus River is in the same boat.

According to estimates Pakistan will lose over 22billion cubic meters water storage by 2025 and Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources warns that the country faced the water shortage in 1990 and it may confront more water scarcity at an alarming rate by the year 2025.

But fortunately, hope is arised in the country because of some of the future policies of PM imran Khan whose policies, if implemented upon, will result for storing more and more water for agriculture and producing hydroelectricity.

Pakistan with no dounts confronts a plethora of challenges but the biggest problem the country faces currently is water crises.

Pakistan has storage capacity of only 30 days for water when the safe period of water storage is 120 days. Unlikely, India has the storage capacity of water 90 days. Pakistan has been warned of the rapid depletion by Pakistan’s water resources. The country will face draught-like conditions by 2025 if immediate steps are not taken. The people of Pakistan must play their roles to support the concerns to sort out the matters of water.

ZOHAIB NASIR,

Turbat, October 5.