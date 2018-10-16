Share:

BHALWAL/SARGODHA/SIALKOT-Seven persons including five girl students of a private college died when a speeding passenger bus rammed into a van, transporting students, head-on here Tuesday morning.

According to police and rescue sources, the van, carrying students to Punjab College, was coming from village Head Faqirian when it was hit by a Lahore-bound bus, coming from Khushab, at Muqeem Morr on Salim Road in Bhalwal. As a result, seven persons including five girl students, a female teacher and van driver died on the spot. Four other students sustained critical injuries and were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Bhalwal.

According to rescuers the deceased students were identified as: Zainab of Mandi Bahaudin; Arwa Riaz; Asifa; Eman Saeed; Fazfa Shujah and female teacher Anam, a resident of village Head Faqirian and van driver Zulfiquar. The injured students included Saima, Raaz Bibi, Sidra and Savaira.

Following the accident, students of other education institutions gathered at the scene and set the bus on fire. Driver of the bus, however, managed to escape the scene after the gruesome accident.

The protesting students, mostly, girls kept the Bhalwal-Sargodha Road blocked by staging a protest for more than seven hours. They also smashed windowpanes of other passenger vehicles and did not allow anyone to ply the road. They chanted slogans against the police and demanded stern action against the bus driver and administration of the private transport company. The police, however, reached the spot in time and brought the situation under control.

The police cordoned off the accident venue and launched further investigation.

TWO DIE, 11 INJURED

IN TWO ACCIDENTS

In Sialkot, two persons died and 11 others were injured in two road accidents occurred in different areas here.

According rescuers, two cousins - 21-year-old Adnan and 20-year-old Mehwish died on the spot and four others - Rehan, Abdul Rehman, Sana and Irfan sustained injuries when two motorcycles collided head-on near village Sohdharey on Badiana-Chawinda Road, in Pasrur tehsil here. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to local hospital in critical condition.

Seven persons including two women were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a water-tanker near village Aadamkey Cheema-Daska here. The rescuers of Rescue 1122 Sialkot shifted the injured to Daska and Sialkot hospitals in critical condition.

A horrible view of a smashed van hit by a passenger bus.–Staff photo