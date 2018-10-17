Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat is on an official visit to the United States to attend an international conference on countering violent extremist organisations.

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph F. Dunford will be the host of this annual event, known as the Chiefs of Defence conference.

The main purpose of this event is to promote “unity of effort as well as for improved cooperation and collaboration to counter violent extremism.

This two-day event would be the third Joint Staff-sponsored conference on counter-terrorism and is expected to be the largest to date.

The first meeting was held on Oct 16, 2016, at Joint Base Andrews, Md, while the second was held at Fort Belvoir, VA. Both bases are close to the US capital.

Approximately 40 chiefs of defence attended the first conference while more than 70 participated in the second.