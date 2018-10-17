Share:

LAHORE - Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has said it is rare that a government suffered loss of seats just after 52 days when it came into power.

“It is public accountability of the government when it was victimizing the political opponents,” said Hamza while talking to media here yesterday.

He strongly criticized performance of the PTI government and said, it was wreaking havoc with the national economy. The PML-N has no hurry to come to the power as it was enjoying the opposition role at the moment, he said blaming Imran Khan for backing the NAB.

“Let Niazi Saab satisfy his desire,” he said adding that the government had arrested Shehbaz Sharif to get edge in the by-election but the table turned on it.

He said the PML-N won not only the seats of others but also those which the PTI leader had vacated. This seldom happens in electoral history of any country.

Leader of the Opposition also charged the government with bombing the masses with the increase in electricity prices after inflicted gas price on them. He said the rudderless policies of the government have crashed the stock market besides giving surge to the dollar against value of rupee.

He termed the second remand of Shehbaz to NAB a joke when, he said, Shehbaz did not commit any crime. He called for initiating action against Aleem Khan, and others around Imran Khan, who he said, gave colossal loss to the national exchequer and grabbed property of the innocent people.

“The arrest of Shehbaz Sharif in fact, is out of grudge of Imran Khan against the former CM,” he added.