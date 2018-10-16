Share:

LOS ANGELES-Nicole Kidman has said her marriage to Tom Cruise gave her “protection” from sexual harassment early in her career.

The Australian actress married Cruise in 1990 after they starred together in the film Days Of Thunder.

She said: “I got married very young, but it definitely wasn’t power for me - it was protection.

“I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed.” The couple divorced in 2001.

Speaking about Hollywood’s harassment scandal, Kidman said: “Of course I’ve had MeToo moments - since I was little! But do I want to expose them in an article? No. Do they come out in my work? Absolutely.”

Kidman said her separation from Cruise forced her to “grow up”.

She wrote: “I would work, but I was still very much cocooned. So when I came out of it at 32, 33, it’s almost like I had to grow up.”

Kidman married country music singer Keith Urban in 2006. The couple have two daughters together: Sunday, 10, and Faith, seven.