KASUR-Land grabbers tortured railway police personnel after the latter came to Basti Lal Shah for retrieval of the land occupied illegally by the former here the other day.

According to a police source, the land grabbers had occupied railway lands at Basti Lal Shah. And when the railway police personnel went there to retrieve the state property, the land grabbers attacked them and subjected them to beating. The railway police personnel had to flee to save their life. Local police registered a case against the accused including Jameel, Jaj, Tariq, and Khalil. Raids were being conducted for their arrest.

24 PETTY CRIMINALS RELEASED

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Shahida Saeed visited Kasur District Jail, and ordered to release 24 prisoners involved in petty crimes on Tuesday. Magistrate Adil Sarwar accompanied her. The ADSJ also inspected arrangements at the jail.

On the other hand, a man was shot at and injured in firing by three suspects over an old enmity at Kot Ghulam Muhammad Khan. According to B-Division police, Saeed Akhtar went to a morning walk when three suspects including Shafiq, Manzoor, and Tanvir shot at and injured him over an old enmity. He was shifted to a hospital in critical condition. The police registered a case and launched investigation.

Meanwhile, citizens were robbed of cash and other valuables in two different incidents. Asif was on his way with his family in a car when two dacoits intercepted them near Jumber Canal. They robbed the family of Rs22,000 and three tola gold ornaments. In Kanganpur, thieves broke into the General Store of Ghulam Mustafa near Railway Crossing, and made off with valuables worth Rs150,000.