LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Institute of Business & Management (IB&M), UET to make joint efforts for the cause of trade, industry and academia.

LCCI senior vice president Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and dean/director of IB&M, UET Dr Ghulam Abbas Anjum signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. LCCI vice president Fahim ur Rehman Sehgal and Executive Committee members were also present on the occasion. This agreement is continuity of the LCCI endeavors aimed at filling the communication gap between the industry and academia. The MoU will enable both the institutions to share their knowledge and experience for mutual benefits. It was also agreed that both the sides will conduct joint seminars and workshops on common issues.

According to MoU, LCCI and IB&M will exchange information on reciprocal basis regarding activities. The LCCI will establish regular interface with IB&M to share information of mutual interest. Both organizations will collaborate and undertake joint research/industrial projects with mutual consent. The LCCI will engage different faculty members of IB&M at different times, as the need be, for the expert opinion and advice from time to time.

LCCI senior vice president Khawaja Shahzad Nasir said that linking academia with the business needs is a crucial step which should remain at the forefront to motivate both the sides and enhance their skills. He said that the MoU with Institute of Business & Management (IB&M) UET will pave way for the progress and prosperity of the country. He said that the LCCI would make best use of this facility as a number of economic challenges have direct link with the unavailability of correct data. He said that it would not only further strengthen university-industry collaboration but it would also help researchers to have access to the real challenges being encountered by the trade and industry.

Khawaja Shahzad Nasir said that the Lahore Chamber has already signed a number of MoUs with the educational institutions and this agreement will also go a long way for the promotion of regional trade.

Dr Ghulam Abbas Anjum thanked the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and assured of his full support for the cause of promotion of research and development culture in the country.