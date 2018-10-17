Share:

LAHORE - The 16-member Maldives cricket team, along with four-member team management, Tuesday arrived here on nine-day tour, where it would feature in a five-match T20 series starting from tomorrow (Thursday).

The series will help the visiting team to prepare for the forthcoming ACC Cricket Tournament. The first two matches of the five-match series will be played at Country Club, Muridke against NCA Development Squad and Pak Lions Cricket Club on October 18 and 19 respectively. The remaining three matches of the series will be played at Gymkhana Cricket Ground, Lahore against Gymkhana Cricket Team, LCCA, and Ahmed Glass Cricket Team on October 21, 23 and 24, 2018, respectively. The visiting team will depart from Lahore on October 25.

The 16-member squad consists of Mahafooz Mohammad (capt), Azam Mohammad (vc, wk), Mauroof Ameel Ahmed, Hassan Hazig Rasheed, Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan, Ali Ismail, Saeed Saafee Mohammad, Adam Nasif Umar, Shahid Abdullah, Rishwan Mohammad, Yousuf Azyan Faruhath, Ibrahim Nashath, Ismail Nazwan Badeeu, Hassan Ibrahim Shaof, Muawiath Abdul Ghanee while the team management comprises Khan Muhammad Asif Amin (head coach), Neesham Ahmed (asst coach), Mahmood Riyaz (manager) and Waduge Kalana Kavinda (physio).