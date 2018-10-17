Share:

MOSCOW - Russia highly appreciates the efforts of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) and will continue to support the institution in its activities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

The Russian foreign minister was speaking at the meeting with CTBTO Executive Secretary Lassina Zerbo in Moscow.

“We highly appreciate your personal commitment and the efforts, which are being undertaken with the aim to support the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty and to move toward its ratification and entry into force ... We will continue to support your efforts politically, technologically and in terms of staff,” Lavrov said, adding that it was one of the priorities of the Russian foreign policy. Lavrov indicated that Russia was interested in being briefed by Zerbo on the progress of the treaty’s signatories, which have not ratified the document so far.

Zerbo, in turn, noted the support provided for the organization by the Russian side.

“I was telling the media yesterday [in Sochi] that Foreign Minister Lavrov is one of the greatest supporters of the CTBT. I am coming for advise for the foreign minister to help me see the light with regard to this treaty under the difficult circumstances that we have in the geopolitical context. And I know your support, the support of your team, the support of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin,” Zerbo stated.

The CTBTO executive secretary added that he wanted Lavrov to share his country’s views regarding the steps that need to be taken in order to make progress toward the treaty’s ratification by all the signatories.

“I just want to see how far we can move to get that and how you see the leadership role that can be taken to help me advance at the progress of the entry into force of the treaty,” Zerbo indicated.

The CTBT, under which signatories pledge to halt nuclear weapon tests, was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1996. It is set to enter into force only after all states mentioned in Annex 2 sign and ratify it. However, only 36 countries of 44 mentioned in Annex 2 have ratified it so far. As of now, the treaty requires signing by India, North Korea, and Pakistan and ratification by China, Egypt, Iran, Israel, and the United States.