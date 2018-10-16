Share:

SIALKOT: High Commissioner of Nigeria in Pakistan Maj-Gen (Rtd) Ashimiyu A Olaniyi will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday (today). SCCI's SVP Waqas Akram Awan told the newsmen that the Nigerian High Commissioner will discuss in details matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during an important meeting scheduled to be held at SCCI. He said the distinguish guest will also visit leading manufacturing units during his visit.