Share:

QUETTA - Provincial Minister for Information and Higher Education Zahoor Ahmad Buledi Tuesday said that there was no validity in the speculation of no-confidence motion against Balochistan chief minister.

"The Balochistan government is united under the leadership of Jamal Kamal Khan and there is no validity in such rumors," he expressed these views while talking to journalists at Quetta Press Club.

Director General Public Relations Balochistan Naeem Ahmed Bazai and President Quetta Press Club Raza Ul Rehman were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that several reforms would be introduced in the Information Department Balochistan for its betterment.

He underlined the need for good governance along with constructive role of media and civil society to highlight disaster response issues. He urged national media to voice Balochistan issues and said that provincial government would fully cooperate with newspapers and TV channels in this regard.

He stressed the need of community media, which should only focus on issues related to public interests without depending on advertisements. He said there was a huge gap between political and civil society and urged to fill it for development.

Talking about poverty and development, he said poverty could not be abolished without creating indigenous livelihood sources. He said in the last three cabinet meetings, the government had decided to take immediate steps for providing standard education, water supply and restoration of peace and security in the province.

He said there was serious issue of drinking water in Gwadar, which had been resolved through concerted efforts to some extent. He advised the district management to take more steps for providing facilities to the residents of Gwadar.

He said that government was facing a financial crisis due to policies of the previous government and was trying to reform local government system in the province for the welfare of the masses.

Balochistan Revenue Authority was being pushed to deal with financial deficit, under which Rs 7 billion taxes had been collected, he added. Taxation department was being expanded, with aim to overcome the financial crisis and increase resources of the province, the minister said.

He further said that the government was developing a strategy to reduce non-development expenditures and utilise funds for development projects.

He said provincial set up had appealed the federal government for possible financial assistance for coming 10 years and had also proposed to include poverty and backwardness scale in the NFC Award.