The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) marked the 67th anniversary of Pakistan’s first PM Liaquat Ali Khan at the Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman of NPT Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed said Liaquat Ali Khan was an exemplary prime minister, having full confidence of Quaid-i-Azam who had appointed him as general secretary of All India Muslim League and later as the first prime minister of Pakistan. According to him, a number of landmark achievements were the hallmark of Liaquat Ali Khan and adoption of Objective Resolution was top of the achievements. He had also presented a revolutionary budget as finance minister of united India, which was known as a poor man’s budget. His symbol of fist also attained popularity, which has become a symbol of courage and determination against India. He rendered his life for the sake of Pakistan. Politicians of the country should take him as their mentor and the young generation should study his life and services for the country, he stressed.