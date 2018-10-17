Share:

LAHORE (PR) - OPPO Mobile has announced the launch of OPPO Hyper Boost, its full-scenario, system-level performance boost engine. Hyper Boost helps elevate the overall user experience through improvements in the power consumption and performance of Android smartphones. Developed extensively over the years prior to unveiling, OPPO Hyper Boost is designed to accommodate a wide range of usage scenarios and behaviors. A proprietary solution for optimizing system-level resource allocation on smartphones, Hyper Boost is a great example of OPPO's strength and understanding in the system-level optimization of the Android platform.