HAFIZABAD-As many as 182,919 kids between the age of six months and seven years will be vaccinated in the district during the ongoing anti-measles campaign that will end on October 27.

While inaugurating the anti-measles campaign in the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad, MNA Ch Shaukat Ali Bhatti and Deputy Commissioner Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that measles was a deadly disease and the inoculation of children was inevitable to save them from this fatal disease. They urged the parents to cooperate with the vaccination staff to get their children inoculated against this disease. The DC stressed upon the health authorities to ensure comprehensive report of the vaccination on a daily-basis, and warning that the shirker officials would be taken to task. They also called upon parents, teachers, students, and ulema to coordinate with the vaccination teams to make the campaign a success.

Chief Officer Health Dr Aslam Chaudhry told them that 120 outreach teams, 42 Union Council Monitoring Officers, 171 trained paramedical staff, and 2,880 social mobilisers would visit every door in the district to ensure vaccination of all the children between six month and seven years of age.

On the occasion, the MNA said that all-out efforts were being made to give a new look to the entire district through plantation, improvement in sanitation system, removal of encroachments, and retrieval of state land from the grabbers. He said that he was pleased to know that the district administration under the supervision of DC had so far retrieved 2478-kanal and 12-marla state land worth Rs630 million from the land grabbers. He said that the campaign against the land grabbers would continue until all the state lands illegally occupied by the mafia were retrieved. He further said that anti-encroachment campaign in the commercial area would also be started shortly. He, however, said that the traders had been advised to remove encroachments themselves to save them from financial losses. Otherwise, after the expiry of notices, the administration would be constrained to retrieve every inch from the encroachers.