MOSCOW/Kabul - Over 30 Afghan police officers have been killed in a Taliban attack in the north of Afghanistan, Afghan media reported on Tuesday, citing a local source.

The militants attacked security checkpoints located in the province of Samangan, namely its Dara-i-Sauf Payeen district, at 11 p.m. local, according to the Pajhwok news agency.

Taliban members reportedly killed the deputy police chief of Samangan, among others, and seized eight police pickups, two trucks, weapons and ammunition.

Afghanistan has been suffering from an unstable political and social situation for years, with the government forces engaged in fight against the Taliban radical movement and various terrorist organizations, including the Islamic State (banned in Russia), which are attempting to gain control over the country.

16 security personnel killed in other offensives

About 16 Afghan security personnel were killed and 17 others wounded in separate militants' attacks in two provinces, officials said Tuesday.

In one incident, eight national army troops, three policemen and two local uprising personnel were killed and 13 others wounded after Taliban militants, equipped with guns and heavy weapons attacked security posts in Kijran district of central Daykundi province on Monday evening, Ali Akbar Nateqi, the provincial government spokesman, told Xinhua.

He said the militants have also seized some government forces' equipment and destroyed the remaining, after they took control of several security checkpoints in the district.

Elsewhere in the western Farah province, three national army troops were killed and four others wounded in areas close to the provincial capital Farah city, spokesman of 207-Zafar Corps, Nurul Haq Khaleqi confirmed, adding that seven militants were also killed and 11 others wounded in the clashes.

The violence has been on the rise as Afghan security forces struggle against a surge in attacks by militants when the country is preparing for parliamentary elections scheduled for Saturday.

During the upcoming polls, nearly 9 million registered voters, including 3 million women, will cast their ballots to elect members of the 249-seat lower house of parliament for a five-year term.

Election officials recently cancelled district councils election which was expected to be held together with the parliamentary polls.

Meanwhile, at least seven militants have been confirmed dead and six others injured as government forces stormed Taliban positions outside Kunduz city, the capital of northern Kunduz province, an army spokesman said Tuesday.

The government forces, backed by fighting aircraft, targeted Taliban hideouts in Zarkharid and Taluka neighborhoods outside Kunduz city Monday night, killing seven insurgents on the spot and wounding four others.

Blast wounds 5 children

Five people were injured in a blast that rocked Faizabad district in Afghanistan's northern Jawzjan province on Tuesday, a police official Kamaludin Yawar said.

"Five innocent children were passing a street in Faizabad district this morning when a mine planted by militants went off and injured the innocent children," Yawar told Xinhua. Without providing more details, the official said that an investigation was underway. Taliban militants who are active in the area and are largely relying on the suicide and roadside bombings haven't commented on the incident.

7 police officers killed in clashes

At least seven Afghan police officers were killed following clashes with Taliban militants in northern province of Samangan overnight, local police said Tuesday.

"Deputy provincial police Chief Khawani Tahari and six police officers were killed following a Taliban ambush attack in Dara-i-Suf Payyan district Monday night," provincial police spokesman Munir Rahimi told Xinhua.

The police unit was travelling to provincial capital Aybak city after inspecting security checkpoints in Dara-i-Suf Payyan but the clashes took place after the unit came in contact with the militants in Zarakai locality of the district, the spokesman said, adding that three policemen were also injured in the gunfight.

More than 30 Taliban militants were also killed and injured after the fighting, he added.

Moreover, three civilians were killed as a bomb blast rocked Pul-e-Khumri city, the capital of Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province on Tuesday, provincial police spokesman Zabihullah Shija said.

"The blast orchestrated by the anti-government rebels in Kartai Itefaq neighborhood of Pul-e-Khumri city claimed three lives, including former anti-Taliban commander Faizullah today," Shija told Xinhua. All the victims were civilians, the official said. Taliban militants are yet to make comment on the attack.