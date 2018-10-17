Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly budget has been increased by about Rs300 million. For the next fiscal year, total outlay of Punjab Assembly has been made Rs623.601 million against Rs424.783 million of the previous budget, when it was revised from the original allocation of 573.033million.

The government has cut the CM office spending by about Rs200million, allocating Rs601.330million in the fiscal. A sum of Rs 467.170million have been earmarked for the Governor House, when last time it was Rs338.103million after it was revised from the original Rs 326.932million. Of the future budget Rs 193.071million will be spent on Secretariat of the Governor’s House and Rs 258.252million on the salaries of the staff and household. Last budget had originally allocated Rs 491.956 million for the CM office which was increased to Rs798.891million in the revised budget. Same way, Rs241.51 million has been allocated for the security of foreign delegations and ministers against Rs 262.284million of the last budget after the amount under head was revised from the original Rs198.262.