KARACHI - Pakistan has witnessed tremendous growth in its cloud transformation drive over the last few years with companies realizing the need to innovate by leveraging cloud and adopting emerging technologies. This was stated by Syed Azam Abidi, Country Head Applications at Oracle – Pakistan. From financial institutions to telecommunications, apparel manufacturers to blue chip companies, local businesses have come on board for faster innovation and business transformation through cloud applications. “Pakistan has made major strides towards becoming a cloud-ready nation and we are witnessing more and more organizations gradually migrating their business processes and data to the cloud.” “The speed of innovation can be daunting and rapidly shifting consumer expectations continue to change the game. This means successfully growing a business has never been harder,” he added.

Azam said that to navigate this change and help Pakistani business leaders create breakthrough experiences, Oracle Cloud offers customers trusted business applications, empowering them to overcome the barriers to growth and successfully scale by delivering our best practices.

The shift to cloud is real and it is making most enterprises re-evaluate their architecture and application landscape. By providing a complete set of automated tools and proven cloud transition methodologies, the new “Soar to the Cloud” solution can enable customers with applications running on premises to upgrade to Oracle Cloud Applications in as little as 20 weeks and reduce the cost of cloud migration by up to 30 percent.