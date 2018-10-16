Share:

As the nation awaits the next season of Pakistan Super League with bated breath, the star-studded league of foreign players coming on-board was revealed Thursday. According to a report some of the big names of international cricket including former South Africa captain AB de Villiers, former Australia captain Steve Smith and New Zealand’s hard-hitting opener Colin Munro are in the list for the draft. The full list includes De Villiers, Smith, Brendon McCullum, Chris Lynn, Munro, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rashid Khan, Thisara Perera, Shane Watson, Colin Ingram, Shane Watson and Imran Tahir.

Let me clear that the fourth edition of the league will begin from February 14 in the UAE, whereas the draft is expected to take place in November. As fan of Pakistan Super League I myself feel glade to see the participation of such impressive players who are known the kings of cricket world. We believe PSL is an extremely competitive tournament and the fourth edition will be bigger and better with such an impressive player roster.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR,

Turbat, October 5.