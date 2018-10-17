Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) city chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said on Tuesday that the loadshedding of electricity is still on the rise despite the session of scorching heat.

In a statement issued here, Naeem said that the people have to face power outages on weekends too, adding that tax-payers are being fooled on the name of load management and local faults. The federal government and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had failed to badly to hold K-Electric accountable over its ‘malpractices’, he added.

He said that the people were not provided relief what so ever in current scorching heat as there is no reduction in loadshedding. “Power-outage at midnights has become a routine whether it is weekend or a working day which is troubling the people of Karachi mentally and economically,” he added.

Naeem was of the view that the K-Electric is constantly denying their failure and the facts by blaming it on load-management and local faults. He added that political parties and their elected leaders have also ignored this issue and supported the power utility, eventually leaving the tax-payers on K-Electric’s mercy. This needs to be stopped.

The JI leader said that the KElectric’s mismanagement has now been unfolded in front of everyone, proving that there system cannot survive against small weather changes. We along with the people had held several protests but the power utility did not mend its way and failed to strengthen its system.

“Due to the failure of K-Electric, people of Karachi are suffering from mental agony. In several areas of the city, power-breakdown last for several hours but the K-Electric terms it outrage for routine maintenance,” said Naeem.

He demanded that the power utility should enhance its performance instead of making lame excuses.