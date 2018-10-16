Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Students of a private-sector Akson College of Pharmacy Mirpur staged a protest to press their long-standing demands including immediate issuance of detailed marks certificates (DMCs) to the students who have completed their studies from the college.

Dozens of students thronged the city streets, moving to central Shaheed chowk - where they staged a sit-in (dharna) for several hours to impress upon the AJK government to immediately intervene to ensure immediate release of the detailed marks certificates to the successful students qualifying their 5-years degree program of the Doctor of Pharmacy during the session 2013-2018 from the college.

Akson College of Pharmacy is affiliated with the state-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology.

At least two dozen students have completed their five-year degree program of D-Pharmacy from the college by successfully qualifying the final year examination held on May 4, this year, the protesting students told journalists.

Students alleged that the college management has been applying delaying tactics in the issuance the DMCs to the successful students for unknown reasons. They informed they (successful students) have cleared all their dues since they successfully appeared in the exam since past many months.

The protesting students maintained that continued delay in issuance of DMCs was causing them an immense loss.

The students underlined that although results of annual examination r of batch 4th and 5th have been announced, the results have not been got notified by the college management from the university concerned - the MUST, with home the Akson College of Pharmacy is formally affiliated.

The furious students also accused the college management of failure to get the college students of the Batch 6th, 7th and 8th registered with the university.

The students said that they were compelled to take to the street after the college management paid no heed to their demands.

The students marched through Allama Iqbal Road, Mian Muhammad Road and Shaheed Chowk, chanting slogans against the Akson College management and demanding the AJK government to intervene to get their grievances addressed.

Earlier, the protesting students submitted a charter of demands to Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Sardar Adnan Khursheed.