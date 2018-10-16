Share:

OKARA-Citizens flayed the police for, 'what they said', allegedly patronizing gambling dens in the city.

Talking to The Nation, they said that SHO B-Division police had claimed that he had completely erased the gambling dens within his jurisdiction. He also propagated this claim by fixing flexes in the city to gain applause of the citizens. But the other night, ASI Razzaq of the same police station, on a tip-off from constable Rizwan Yousuf, conducted a raid on a gambling den and arrested 10 gamblers including Rafiq, Bilal, Aleem, Aslam, Ghulam Nabi, Waqas, Liaqat Ali, Rafiq Masih, and Sadiq Ali. Thus the claim of the SHO proved false. The citizens demanded that the police take steps to eliminate the evil practice from the city.

PEDDLER NABBED WITH DRUGS

A drug pusher was nabbed with heavy quantity of drugs on Monday. According to a police source, a team of B-Division police on a tip-off raided and arrested suspect Liaqat Ali Rajput, a resident of Kot Nihal Singh, from GT Road. They recovered 1.26kg of Charas from his possession, and registered a case against him.

3 hand-grenades, two

pistols recovered

A police dug out three hand-grenades and two pistols buried along a road near a filling station in village 6-ML here the other day.

According to police, on a tip-off by an intelligence agency, police along with personnel of Bomb Disposable Squad rushed to the site. Upon digging, the police found three hand-grenades and two pistols buried in soil.

The bomb disposable squad defused the hand-grenades. According to police sources, unidentified accused had buried the grenades and pistols for some subversive purpose. The police have filed a case unidentified accused.