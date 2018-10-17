Share:

KARACHI - The Counter Terrorism Department of the Sindh police on Tuesday claimed to have resolved a three years old case of killing a young Bahria College student and arrested the main culprit soon after he returned to the country from abroad.

Bilal Rizwan, a 22-year-old resident of al-Falah in District East was kidnapped on November 4, 2015. He was murdered the same day but for his family he remained missing. The Sindh High Court also took a notice of the incident and ordered the concerned authorities to recover the young man. Three days after his disappearance, FIR No 361/15 was registered at the Shah Faisal Colony police station on the complaint of Rizwan’s family under Section 365/34 (kidnapping) against unidentified persons. His body was found nearly a month after his kidnapping, on December 12, 2015.

“Adeel Rehman was the key suspect in a case,” said CTD in-charge Raja Omar Khattab. “The accused had been fled to Dubai to escape the arrest and was arrested on his arrival back to a city.”

CTD in-charge Khattab said that victim’s three friends Adeel Rehman, Noman Qureshi and Danish Amir were behind his abduction-cum-killing, adding that all they– devised a plan to kidnap and kill Rizwan, adding that there were multiple reason behind his abduction and killing. The officer said that demanding ransom money from his family, Rehman was angry on him as he had relations with his sister and they had feared that if they freed him after kidnapping, he (deceased) will inform the police about them. Two of his companions, Noman and Danish were already arrested by CTD in June 2017, said the officer, and added that further investigation was underway.