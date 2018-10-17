Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Tuesday said that the power consumers should be charged only legal losses of 13 percent while the recovery of the remaining losses should be made from the power defaulters. It was also informed that there were 27 million connections of electricity across the country while electricity bills of consumers in Federal Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) are being paid by the federal government.

The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, which met with Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood in the chair, also recommended the increase of fines on those companies which are not generating electricity as per the prescribed rules.

The committee was briefed by Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Brig (R) Tariq Saddozai on the work of the regulatory body.

The committee was further informed that 13 percent are technical losses while some Discos were allowed additional 3 percent security losses. Similarly, the electricity theft is 5.6 percent. The committee was informed that in the developed countries technical losses are less than 10 percent however in Pakistan on the directives of government the technical losses were increased to 18 percent and the burden is borne by the power consumers. The committee was informed 16 to 18 percent technical losses added Rs 22 billion to circular debt.

The committee was further informed that PESCO is allowed 31.95 percent line losses, however the company is charging 38.12 percent. The committee directed that the power consumers should be charged only legal line losses of 13 percent while the recovery of the remaining losses should be made from the power defaulters. The committee also directed to initiate legal proceeding against them.

The committee was informed that NEPRA comprises of a chairman and four members, one from each province and appointment of the chairman is made through a transparent hiring process by the federal government, whereas the provincial members are nominated by their concerned provinces. Chairman NEPRA further informed that the post of Member Sindh in NEPRA is lying vacant for the last four months while post of member KP is vacant for the past one and a half months. The Cabinet committee directed State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, who is also minister in-charge of cabinet Division, to work with the federal energy minister and provincial chief ministers of Sindh and KP for the early nomination of members NEPRA from their respective provinces.

Chairman NEPRA said that they have fixed standards for the power generation, transmission and distribution companies and the violator faces fines and penalties. For example, he said that during past few years fine up to Rs five million were imposed on the companies not generating enough electricity. The committee recommended the increase of fines on those companies which are not generating electricity according the rule.

Endorsing the previous government claim of additional electricity generation, the State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that the country has the capability of generating 30000 MW electricity, however no attention was paid to the development of transmission system therefore it can carry only the load of 20000 MW.

The committee was informed that it was planned to construct five grid stations in KP however none has been completed so far. The xhairman NEPRA said as per contract, 220 KV Mansehra, 220 KV Chakdara, 220 KV D.I Khan and 220 KV Nowshera grid stations were required to be completed by December 2016, however, the said grid stations are still not completed which is causing low voltage and outages in those areas.

Senator Talha Mehmood said that in case the previous government would have paid attention to the upgradation of transmission system today there would have been no loadshedding in the country.

The committee was informed that there were 27 million power consumers which includes 85 percent domestic, 11 percent commercial, 1.2 percent industrial and 1.8 percent agriculture consumers. Around 50 percent of the power is being consumed by the domestic consumers while 25 percent is consumed by industrial sector, the committee was informed.

The Committee was informed that all grid stations and transmission lines are overloaded in the country and require complete overhauling and upgradation. NEPRA official informed that in some areas the losses are 99 percent. To control the electricity theft in Bannu, supply of electricity was discontinued but people took guns, blocked the roads and threatened to burn the grid station.

The committee was informed that the recovery of 90 percent electricity bills are made however the burden of remaining 10 percent is transferred to the power consumers. There are Rs 400 billion electricity defaulters while the connections of defaulters of around Rs 96 billion were disconnected.

The committee was informed that the generation is as per the demand however the transmission lines cannot carry the required load and Discos are also showing laziness in the provision of new connections.

Ali Muhammad Khan ensured the committee that they will undertake a study through NEPRA for the upgradation of transmission line, real line losses, and requisite funds for the upgradation of transmission and distribution system. The committee was informed by NEPRA that the tariff of power was 11.75 per unit however after increase in hydle profit and capacity charges by the previous government it was increased to Rs 15.56 per unit.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that theft of electricity would be uprooted and a crackdown against the electricity thieves will be launched soon.

He said parliamentarians and Ulema should play their important role for awareness among the masses regarding anti theft campaign of electricity. He said elected representatives’ role is important as they are acting as a bridge between the government and people, adding that provinces and districts government’s role is also important in anti theft campaign of electricity.

The Committee members said the theft of electricity was not possible without the cooperation of employees; therefore the companies should take action against the employees involve in power theft.