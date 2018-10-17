Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government on Tuesday decided to conduct audit of power plants that were set up by the previous PML-N government to fix the responsibility of wrongdoings in them.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that increasing power tariff is inevitable to control the mounting circular debt of the country. However, he assured the government would protect the lower segment of the society from the increased power tariff as it did while enhancing the gas prices. “The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has deferred the issue of increasing power tariff till next meeting due to the absence of Federal Minister of Power Omar Ayub who is currently in China,” the information minister said while addressing a press conference after the ECC meeting.

Fawad said that the power plants established by the previous government are generating electricity at higher cost. Therefore, the cost of electricity has increased, which he hinted to be passed on to consumers. He said the current average per unit power cost is Rs15.53 and the government is providing it to consumers at the rate of Rs11.71 per unit, causing a loss of Rs2.63 per unit to the national exchequer.

The government is facing deficit of Rs1.2 billion on daily basis in winter seasons while the deficit further enhance to Rs1.8 billion in summer. As a result of these losses, the minister said that circular debt is mounting by Rs34 to Rs36 billion every month.

The previous government had not increased the power tariff in its last one and a half year on political basis despite NEPRA’s recommendation for a rate increase.

Fawad said that power plants , which were established by PML-N, are producing expensive electricity. Sharing details, he informed that Quaid-e-Azam solar plant is producing electricity at Rs17 per unit, which is the highest rate in the world. The government has decided to audit the power plants that were set up by the previous government and it would take action if there were wrongdoings in them, he added. He said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has already initiated investigation in the LNG power plants established in Punjab province.

The minister said that government has prepared a framework to check money laundering. The government is working to enhance the workers’ remittances by $10 billion to $30 billion. “There will be a lot of good news for the country with inflow of heavy investment during the next few months,” he informed without giving further details. He vowed that the government would give relief to the people for which it needed a few months to get its policies implemented.

Fawad said that the corrupt elements will be brought to justice and a new Pakistan will emerge as a result of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The information minister vowed that there will be no compromises on the process of accountability and said, “It is not the government’s but the Pakistani people’s decision to hold the corrupt accountable.” He said that opposition started making hue and cry, claiming that democracy was in danger whenever the government took action against the corrupt and looters of the national wealth. Prime Minister Imran Khan would himself take the nation into confidence on the issues, he added.

Replying to questions of media persons, he said for the first time, a sitting government did not influence the by-elections. Neither the prime minister nor the chief ministers attended any rally in the constituencies where the by-polls were held, he added.

Similarly, no package was announced for those constituencies, while the local administration did not spearhead the ruling party’s election campaign, he said and added despite all that, the PTI got the highest number of votes polled winning maximum seats in the by-elections.

Earlier, Finance Minister Asad Umar chaired meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) here Tuesday.

The ECC approved mechanism for ensuring enhanced supply of domestic gas to the five zero-rated sectors of the industry. It was decided that these sectors would be given priority in allocation of gas, at par with the power sector. These industries would be supplied RLNG during the three winter months when the gas demand of domestic sector would be at its peak. During the remaining months (March-November), these industries would be supplied domestic gas & RLNG on a 50:50 basis.

The meeting was also given a briefing on the LNG terminals’ agreements signed during the previous government. The ECC decided that facts ascertained after discussion will be shared with the federal cabinet in its next meeting.

The ECC lauded provincial governments of Punjab and KP on presenting very prudent and forward-looking budgets.

FAWAD TAKES NOTICE

OF DELAY IN CANAL PROJECT

APP adds: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday took notice of the delay in completion of the project of canal from Rasul Barrage to Pind Dadan Khan.

The Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department Jhelum briefed the Minister about the project. The minister constituted a committee to overcome the hurdles in the way of the project.

The committee would keep the minister updated about the progress of the project after every fortnight.

Fawad said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came into power with the agenda to implement the projects. He said that delay and negligence in the projects would not be tolerated, adding the canal project would solve a genuine problem of the people.

The minister issued instructions for immediate resolution of the problems faced by the people.