Share:

LAHORE - The KSE 100-share index of Pakistan Stock Exchange closed at 36,663 points (104 points lower) after trading higher during the early hours, making a day's high of +572 points, as the sentiment of the investors recuperated in anticipation that the recommendation proposed by the members of the PSX association with the Finance Minister Asad Umar will be accepted.

Moreover, the scheduled IMF bailout package will be presented in the lower house for the approval in the coming session. Oil & gas exploration companies swayed the market as the oil prices in the international markets rose on the back of decline in the oil exports from Iran ahead of sanctions against Tehran that are set to start in November. However, commercial banks and cement sector simultaneously dragged the market down. Moreover, two key factors- macroeconomic situation and the possibility of exclusion of main stocks from the MSCI EM index may guide the market direction in the future.

Index-heavy HBL (-1.68%) and UBL (-2.81) and LUCK (-3.33%) were the major laggards. CHCC (-0.71%) announced its 1QFY18 results where it reported EPS of Rs2.44. Moreover, ISL closed near to limit down as it reported its 1QFY19 EPS of Rs1.93 with no cash payout. Traded volumes slightly increased by 10% DoD to 182m shares while value traded decreased to $41m. Top volume stocks were BOP (+5.81%) and TRG (-5%).

Moving forward, experts expect investor's sentiment to remain choppy on the back of economic uncertainty. Therefore, the KSE-100 performance shall remain under pressure along with selling pressure from foreign investors.