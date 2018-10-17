Share:

LAHORE:- The Punjab government on Tuesday announced a new initiative to remove what it called the sense of disparity among regions of the province. The finance minister said in his budget speech that cabinet would periodically hold its meetings at various divisional headquarters. Also, he said, senior officials would visit important cities at regular intervals. It may be pointed out that federal cabinet meetings were held at various provincial headquarters during the period of Gen Ziaul Haq. However, the initiative was wrapped up because of the steps involved for these meetings. In case the cabinet meetings are held at divisional headquarters, it would be like revival of the same initiative.–STAFF REPORTER